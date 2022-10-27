PRCS GB services commendable: Laghari

Red Crescent is well known for serving the humanity without discrimination and alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found, all branches of PRCS are diligently engaged in humanitarian endeavors and we will utilize all resources to strengthen our programs and bring innovation in service delivery, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari expressed these views during the meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Branch Chairman Brigadier (Rtd) Saleem Mehmood and Secretary Imran Rana at the National Headquarters here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Brigadier (Rtd) Saleem Mehmood congratulated Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari on assuming the office and expressed good wishes. He briefed PRCS Chairman regarding ongoing programs and initiatives by PRCS GB Branch and about the timely and effective assistance provided to the families who were affected by the recent floods. Shahid Ahmed Laghari assured that PRCS National Headquarters would take all possible steps to make all PRCS branches more innovative, advanced and dynamic. He appreciated the efforts and actions undertaken by GB provincial branch to mitigate the sufferings of flood-affected people. “PRCS Gilgit Baltistan efforts are highly commendable, the branch executed the flood response in timely manner and provided relief goods to the flood victims who were in dire need of it”, he added. Later, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari presented commemorative shields to Gilgit-Baltistan Branch Chairman Brigadier (Rtd) Saleem Mehmood and Secretary Imran Rana.