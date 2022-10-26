Massive increase in gold prices

On Wednesday, the gold prices in Pakistan saw a massive increase as the yellow metal saw an increase in value in the international market.

The gold price of one tola of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs1800 to reach Rs150,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs1542 to reach Rs128,772.

The 10-gram of 22-Karat gold is being sold for Rs118041.

In the international market, the price of one ounce of gold was increased by $24 to reach $1668.

However, the price of silver remained stable in the country as it was being traded for Rs1580 per tola and Rs1354.60 per 10 grams.