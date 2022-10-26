Kim Kardashian posts family photos from her extra birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday with a family meal and sent her sister pictures.

The Kardashians star had a birthday on Friday, and on Tuesday, she shared a carousel of pictures from her birthday meal on Instagram.

According to TMZ, Kim hosted the event on her birthday. She posed with each of her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner—in the first picture.

The birthday girl wore a black bra and matching high-waist bottoms, covered with a sheer strapless lace dress, while Kourtney and Kylie, 25, both opted for short black dresses.

In another photo, Kim smiled while sitting behind a fancy floral cake. Her childhood friend Allison Statter also attended her birthday, along with KKW Brands Chief Brand Officer Tracy Romulus, Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard and longtime family friend Stephanie Shepherd also appeared.