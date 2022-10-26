Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 26 Oct 2022, other currencies

On Wednesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 220.5. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs220.8 to Rs223. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 26Oct 22 PKR 220 PKR 220.5 However, yesterday, the American currency was closed at Rs219.73. Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market: Currency Symbol Buying Selling China Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87 Euro EUR 218 220 Japanese Yen JPY 1.03 1.09 Saudi Riyal SAR 58.5 59.1 U.A.E Dirham AED 61.5 62.1 UK Pound Sterling GBP 250 253