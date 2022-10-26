Daily Times

Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 26 Oct 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

On Wednesday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs220 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 220.5.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs220.8 to Rs223.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
26Oct 22 PKR 220 PKR 220.5

However, yesterday, the American currency was closed at Rs219.73.

Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87
EUR  Euro EUR 218 220
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.03 1.09
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 58.5 59.1
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 61.5 62.1
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 250 253

