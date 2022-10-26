Karachi weather changing as mercury drops to 24.5 Celsius

KARACHI: The metropolis is experiencing a transition in weather as the night temperatures go down, citing Met Office on Wednesday.

The mercury dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius today. Maximum temperature in Karachi will likely remain 36-degree Celsius today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Presently temperature reading has been 30 degrees Celsius in the city with 88 percent humidity. The wind direction will remain westerly to southwesterly today.

The weather will remain warm and humid with misty mornings for the next two days, according to the Met Office.

The weather will remain hot and humid in most plain areas of the country today, while northern parts will experience cold weather at night.

However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan will likely receive light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The minimum temperature today dropped to minus 05 at Leh, minus two Celsius at Anantnag, Shopian, Bunji and Gupis, minus one at Pulwama, Baramulla, and Kalam and zero degree in Skardu, according to the PMD.