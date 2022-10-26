Viral Video: Trevor Noah responds to racists over comments on Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah has responded humorously to British racists who are offended by the appointment of Rishi Sunak, a non-white Indian, as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Mr. Noah, the host of The Daily Show, stated that Rishi Sunak, who is only 42 years old, will likely “serve well into his 42-and-a-half years.”

“Let’s not overlook another significant first. Additionally, he is the first prime minister who is a complete snack,” Mr. Noah said.

The comedian noted that not everyone in the United Kingdom is pleased with Mr. Sunak’s election as prime minister. He played a clip from a British radio programme in which a caller explained why a non-white person becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is undesirable.

“Can you imagine me as Pakistan’s prime minister? People in England want to see someone who resembles them,” the caller reported.

In a humorous jab, Mr. Noah responded sarcastically, “This is a valid argument. Can you imagine white Englishmen attempting to rule countries where they are the minority?”

The host of the talk show added that the British people have the wrong perspective and that Mr. Sunak becoming prime minister is a positive development.

“This could be advantageous for you individuals. After 400 years, you can legitimately blame a brown person for the problems in your country. You are living your fantasy!” Mr. Noah said.

Mr. Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister this year and the first person of color to lead the former imperial power. He pledged to overcome an economic crisis caused by the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’ disastrous 49-day tenure.

