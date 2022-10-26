Daily Times

Wednesday, October 26, 2022


BISP disburses 97% of flood relief cash assistance among affectees

APP

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is in the process to complete the disbursement of Rs.70 billion among 2.7 million families under Prime Minister’s Cash Relief in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The programme has disbursed a total of 66,585,950,000 among 2,663,438 flood-affected families so far which is around 97.3 percent of the total disbursement. BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs.25,000 per family among flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab , and Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 214,582 flood affected families have received Rs. 5,364,550,000 in Balochistan while 1,820,504 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.45,512,600,000. A total of 302,454 families have received Rs. 7,561,350,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas 325,432 families of Punjab have received Rs.8,135,800,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 466 flood-affected families have also received Rs. 11,650,000. A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

