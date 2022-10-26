ICT records $633mn exports in Q1 FY2022-23

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reported $633 million of ICT export remittances during the first quarter of FY2022-23 (July-September). During the first quarter of the last fiscal year, the ICT export remittances were recorded at $635 million, said a news release of the Information Technology and Telecommunication Ministry on Tuesday. Instability of currency (PKR), disruptive conversion of IT & ITeS export income tax exemption policy to a taxation regime, lack of fast-track inward/outward remittances, and import restrictions /hurdles on ICT products are the major factors contributing to the slowdown in export remittances. In the month of September 2022, the ICT export remittances of $206 million have been reported, which is 95.814 per cent of US$ 215 million last year during the month of September 2021. The SBP has reported net ICT exports of $555 million which is an increase of 11.45 per cent as compared to net exports of $498 million for the same period in FY2021-22.