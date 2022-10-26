Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PML-N-led government will not fall as a result of the long march. Abbasi’s remarks come a few hours after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the date for the long march yesterday. He said his party’s much-awaited long march will start on Friday, October 28. The march will start from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk at 11am, he announced.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan may opt to do whatever he wills but the government is not going anywhere. “Imran Khan may launch a long march or as he wishes, the government will remain as it is,” he insisted.

However, he warned that neither politics nor democracy will survive in the country if a tradition takes hold to overthrow the government through long marches. Abbasi said that Imran Khan lost 13 by-elections while in power. It is not a Delhi seat that whoever captured it became a ruler, the PML-N leader said, adding it is incumbent upon the state and constitutional institutions to defend the government.

Replying to a query regarding the allegations of abuse by Senator Azam Swati, the former premier said that the PTI leader should file a plea for an investigation into the charges. The inquiry will not be conducted at the behest of Imran Khan, he noted.

Govt not going despite Imran Khan’s long march: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Referring to the death of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underscored the need to avoid politicising the issue. Yet, people like Imran Khan capitalize on such incidents by not giving them a miss, he said.

“Imran Khan should have talked about the issue earlier if Arshad Sharif had given him some heads-up,” he said. “Imran Khan has the power of two provinces. But, he could not offer him protection.”

The PML-N leader stated that the Kenyan government also seeks a thorough investigation into the extrajudicial killing as the issue was debated at the Kenyan Parliament as well. Pakistan’s foreign ministry, in concert with the Kenyan government, will get to the bottom of the incident, he said. The government commission will ascertain the facts under which Arshad Sharif had to leave the country, he added.