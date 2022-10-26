Women’s World Cup downhills in Zermatt-Cervinia cancelled

PARIS: Unseasonably warm temperatures have caused the cancellation of the women’s World Cup races in Zermatt-Cervinia on November 5-6, organisers announced Tuesday. After a snow control, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said the two downhill races were “cancelled due to the warm weather conditions”. “It was hoped the temperatures would drop enough to finalise the course preparations, however the unseasonably warm temperatures and heavy rainfall up to over 3,000 meters above sea level, meant the ‘Gran Becca’ is not ready for racing,” organisers of the cross-border event said. “The slope on the glacier is still in perfect condition but the lower part is too soft and the safety of the athletes cannot be guaranteed to the races.” The men’s downhill races scheduled for Zermatt-Cervinia next weekend were also cancelled because of a lack of snow. None of the races will be re-scheduled for later in the season, FIS confirmed.