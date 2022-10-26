Asim Azhar shares fan moment with Virat Kohli

Singer Asim Azhar, after the big match between India and Pakistan, meets cricketer Virat Kohli and gets a picture with him.

Asim, on his Instagram handle, shared two pictures. In the first one, both of them stood together posing for the camera.

In the other picture, the Ghalat Fehmi singer held a shirt in his hand with Virat’s autograph on it, which read: “To Asim, best wishes” followed by his initials in the end.

Azhar captioned the post: “I was always a fan of your cricket, but now a bigger fan of the person you are. Thank you for your time and kindness @virat.kohli bhai.”

Actress Zara Noor Abbas commented on the post, wrote: “Ufhhh ufhhhhh” with a heart. Asad Siddique also wrote: “Whoaaa!!! Million dollar picture bro!!”

Asim Azhar is one of the renowned singers of Pakistan. Some of his famous songs include: Ghalat Fehmi, Tera Who Pyar, Jo tu Na Mila, Habibi and many more.