Katrina recalls being ‘thrown out’ of movie after ‘just one shot’

Bollywood’s A-list actor Katrina Kaif spoke about facing rejections in the industry as she recalled being ‘thrown out’ of Anurag Basu’s ‘Saaya’.

In a recent promotional outing for her film ‘Phone Bhoot’, Kaif recalled her earlier days in the Bollywood industry when she was replaced in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s project after filming only shot.

The ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor said, “I got thrown out, not thrown out, let’s say replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma.”

“After shooting one shot, not one day but just one shot. At that time I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over,” Kaif elaborated.

She added, “Everyone faces rejection I think as an actor. Maybe not everyone, a lot most actors will face rejection and will hear no a lot. And that’s why you have to develop that resilience if you want to be an actor.”

“I’ve had people to my face say, when I first started out, ‘You cannot be an actor and there’s nothing good about you’, straight.”

“I cried then too, so crying helps. But then you hold onto the vision you have, you work hard and you got to be resilient,” concluded the actor.

‘Saaya’ – a romance thriller – starring John Abraham, Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhry, directed by Anurag Basu, was released in 2003, the same year Kaif made her Bollywood debut with ‘Boom’.

Years later, Katrina collaborated with Basu in ‘Jagga Jasoos’

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Gurmeet Singh’s horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. The film starring Kaif with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter is slated to release on November 4.