Alhamra marks International Artist Day with musical programme ‘Salam Funkar’

The Lahore Arts Council celebrated International Artist Day with great enthusiasm on Tuesday at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

In this regard, Alhamra held a music program, “Salam Fankar,” in which young artists participated and paid tribute to artists worldwide through singing and music.

During the program, besides Ustad Sajjad Tafu and Ustad Abdul Rauf, their students and other artists, including Ali Azhar, Ali Farooqi, Imran Aslam, Awais Ghuri, Hassan, Noman and others, performed in the best manner and received applause from the audience. The program was well curated by the supervisor of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, MS Naveen Roma, while compared by Sana.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said in his message I salute all artists for their hard work on this International Artist Day. Zulfi noted that these are the artists whose existence brings color and beauty to the world. He further said Alhamra is the foremost organization that loves and serves art and artists. He added that the best steps are being taken under the auspices of the Punjab government for the welfare and well-being of artists because artists are a valuable asset to us.