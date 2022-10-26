Another Tale of Abuse

Actor Feroze Khan and his wife Alizeh Sultan recently initiated court proceedings in Karachi to formalize their divorce, which was announced earlier in September. Currently, they are battling it out to determine parental custody and visitation rights. Alizeh made headlines when pictures from the court hearing went viral, which reveal how she was abused by her ex-husband. The court record also contained medical and legal reports that verify the veracity of her claims. Alizeh turned to social media to contextualise these allegations and explained that aside from the ongoing physical violence, Feroze was also unfaithful and once held her at gunpoint to intimidate her into submission.

The couple has two children. As an unemployed woman, it is unlikely that Alizeh can pay the bills herself. To this end, she requested alimony in the form of two hundred thousand per month from her former husband. However, he declined and suggested a much smaller number that does not come even remotely close to the amount needed to finance a private school education or care for a newborn baby. Feroze is allowed to visit his children twice a week provided he leaves his passport with the court since it is feared that he may leave the country to evade criminal responsibility.

While many have spoken out in support of Alizeh, the overwhelming majority appear to not believe her. This is a long-standing tradition in Pakistan and despite cases of domestic violence being broadcasted on social media routinely, the general public continues to undermine victims and their testimonies. It certainly doesn’t help that Feroze is a renowned actor with far more social capital than his wife who is dependent on him for her children’s survival. It must also be noted that Feroze has implied that his former wife is temperamentally unfit to take care of their children, calling her a “careless lady.” Even though Alizeh has concrete evidence that she was abused on multiple occasions by Feroze, it is unclear whether she will emerge victorious or whether the court will dismiss her testimony in favour of her more financially viable ex-husband. *