Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with Germany: COAS

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas Tuesday paid his maiden call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, after assuming his charge, here at GHQ. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Germany. The army chief congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office of ambassador and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would further prosper. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.