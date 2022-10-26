Cop shot dead in attack on polio team in Pishin

A cop was shot dead on Tuesday in an attack on polio team in Pishin district of Balochistan, police confirmed. The incident took place at Killi Mirzai near Killi Trat Teh. According to details, unknown persons opened fire at polio team, killing police Head Constable Muhammad Hashim on the spot. The victim was resident of Killi Pankai, Tehsil Barshor. The polio team remained safe in the incident. The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Pishin and then shifted to the Civil Hospital, Quetta for postmortem. Attacks on polio vaccination teams are not an uncommon occurrence in the country. In August this year, two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team were shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. The incident comes as a five-day anti-polio campaign is underway in 426 union councils of 19 districts of Balochistan. Pakistan, Afghanistan and Mozambique remained the only three countries where poliovirus cases are being reported. This year, they have reported 19, two and seven cases, respectively.