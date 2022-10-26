Development work at Park Road Housing Scheme to start soon

A delegation of landlords of Moza Tamma and Moriyan of Park Road Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, called on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works here today in his office.

During the course of meeting, the participants apprised housing secretary about their issues and reservations regarding the ongoing project. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, said that he has already directed the concerned for the resolution of issues and reservations, and they will be accommodated as per their desire. Secretary housing apprised the delegation that after the recent balloting of scheme the LOP has been finalized and PC-1 has already been approved. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani further saidthat in order to hand over the possession to the allottees in a stipulated time, development work will be started soon. In this regard, a foundation stone laying ceremony is going to be held tomorrow.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the secretary and showed satisfaction overthe scheme. The meeting was attended by Tariq Rashid, Director General FGEHA and other officials of the Ministry and FGEHA.