WhatsApp services restored after worldwide outage

The WhatsApp messaging app’s services have been restored after a more than hour-long interruption, WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the app’s progress, reported on Tuesday.

Many users were unable to send and receive messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp was starting to come back online at 2pm Pakistan time (0900 GMT) and the company said the issue has been fixed.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said.

WhatsApp users across India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Asia reported issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

The outage was earlier reported after the tracking website Downdetector shared that users were experiencing problems using the service.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms told Reuters.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

However, WABetaInfo, a platform that keeps a watch on developments related to the app, shared that WhatsApp is “experiencing an issue when connecting to the server”.

WhatsApp is experiencing an issue when connecting to the server. #whatsappdown — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 25, 2022

Reportedly the outage affected personal chats and group chats.