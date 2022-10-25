WhatsApp down in Pakistan, various countries

Many users were unable to send and receive messages on WhatsApp on Tuesday, the app is presently down in various countries, including Pakistan.

Outage detection website DownDetector confirms that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

However, WABetaInfo, a platform that keeps a watch on developments related to the app, shared that WhatsApp is “experiencing an issue when connecting to the server”.

WhatsApp is experiencing an issue when connecting to the server. #whatsappdown — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is yet to share an official statement on the issue.