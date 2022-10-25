Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, October 25, 2022


,

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, various countries

Web Desk

Many users were unable to send and receive messages on WhatsApp on Tuesday, the app is presently down in various countries, including Pakistan.

Outage detection website DownDetector confirms that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users.

However, WABetaInfo, a platform that keeps a watch on developments related to the app, shared that WhatsApp is “experiencing an issue when connecting to the server”.

WhatsApp is yet to share an official statement on the issue.

 

Submit a Comment