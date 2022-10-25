HHRD distributes wheat seeds, fertilizer to 1000 farmers

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan distributed worth Rs25million of wheat seeds and fertilizers to 1000 flood-affected small farmers in south Punjab. The ‘Seed of Hope’ project of HHRD under Pakistan Flood Relief Effort-2022, was executed in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) to enhance per-acre yield and timely cultivation of wheat in flood-hit areas.

The distribution ceremonies of wheat and fertilizer were held at Fazalpur (Rajanpur) and Taunsa Sharif (DG Khan) in south Punjab here on Monday. The Director of Development HHRD, Ilyas Hassan Chaudhary, Divisional Director of PAD, DG Khan Mehar Abid Hussain, Head of Emergency Operations (HHRD), Sajid Ali Chadhar, Jodat Kamran Regional Manager South Punjab, Jam Muhammad Khalid from Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nation, Muhammad Abubaker from World Food Program, Prof Nazeer Ahmad Sakhani from Rajanpur and over 1000 local small farmers were also present.

On this occasion, a training session for awareness of farmers was conducted where food and agriculture experts conducted training sessions on the production technology of wheat, Insect pest management, weeds management and irrigation management. Speaking at the ceremony, Director Development HHRD, Ilyas Hassan Chaudhary said that this Seed of Hope project will contribute towards poverty alleviation, zero hunger, and economic empowerment. He said that the provision of quality seed and fertilizer at the time of cultivation will increase per-acre yield which will address food security issues on a sustainable basis. It will also improve the economic situation of small farmers, eliminate hunger, solve the problem of food security and significantly increase the overall production of the country. The Divisional Director PAD Mehr Abid Hussain stresses that wheat is the defence line of Pakistan. The PAD will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the farmer and to provide technical support and help to its farmers. Mehr Hussain also appreciated the initiative of HHRD while particularly the ‘Seed of Hope’ project. He said the training will also be provided to more formers on environment-friendly production technology of wheat and assuring for all possible support from the PAD. He highlighted the need to increase the per-acre yield of wheat in the country to avoid food security.

On this occasion, the Head of Operation, HHRD Sajid Ali Chadhar enunciated that the HHRD remained to stand with flood affectees until their complete rehabilitation. The HHRD would continue to provide every possible support to the farmer of Pakistan. He thanked the collaborative department and other participants for joining & proving technical support and awareness to farmers for the cultivation of wheat. Sajid Ali also thanked all the overseas Pakistani for their donation to flood-affectees.

In the end, Ilyas Hassan Chaudhary Ali and Director PAD Mehr Abid distributed wheat and fertilizer among farmers. Sajid Ali Chadhar, Regional Manager Jodat Kam Ran and Focal Person Muhammad Arshad Baloch thanked the guests and participants for attending the ceremony.