Honda Atlas Cars Pak Lmtd launches “All-new Honda HR-V 2022”

The All-New Honda HR-V 2022 is a significant automobile preferred by customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. The success of Honda HR-V has been witnessed worldwide. Moreover, recently in March 2022, Honda HR-V was honored at Red Dot Award for its design on a global level. The reasons behind Honda HR-V’s success are its design, fuel efficiency, cargo & interior space along with its driving experience which makes it the “Smart Choice”.

It is apparent that HR-V will set a new SUV segment benchmark in Pakistan since it is the first Japanese Brand Mid SUV launched in Pakistan. It is officially being launched in Pakistan market with the message “Excite Your Life” bringing a whole new experience to customers through its outstanding values: “Advanced Technology – Comfortable – Smart Choice.” Mr. Takafumi Koike President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Co., Ltd., said, “Pakistan is a key market for Honda, and we are confident that our customer base would be AMAZED by the launch of this All-NEW HONDA HR-V 2022.” Honda HR-V is nothing like a conventional automobile. It’s striking features of a remarkable Body Design, highly- responsive performance with maximum torque of 145 Newton-meters, Diversified Interior & Exterior Elements will excite each and everyone.

In addition, All-New Honda HR-V 2022 is Exceptionally Comfortable as its interior is carefully designed, prioritizing the comfort and space for the driver, passengers and luggage fully integrating it within their everyday lives. The highlight of comfort is the roomy cabin, the design of the instrument panel with a neat layout, easy to use to bring high convenience for both driver and passengers. The platform configuration also allows Honda to retain unique Magic seat design in the segment, that offers 3 flexibles mode: Utility Mode, Tall Mode, Long mode with both fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility, depending on purpose of use. To fully satisfy the entertainment demands of customers, Honda HR-V is equipped an 9-inch entertainment screen with high resolution, allowing connection to smartphones. With an 4-speaker system, the driver or passenger regardless of position in the car can feel the multi-dimensional, lively and authentic music melody. The All-New Honda HR-V delivers both aesthetics and comfort promising to Excite Your Life.Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Taffeta White & Carnelian Red Pearl. Two Tone Color options are also available for Meteoroid Gray Metallic & Carnelian Red Pearl with Black Roof. For the first time in the Pakistani Market a Japan CKD brand with two tone color is introduced, keeping the customers’ preferences to provide them with a more exciting feel of the product. The All-New Honda HR-V 2022 will be officially sold in Pakistan from October 22, 2022 through the authorized Honda Automobile Distributors nationwide with the suggested retail price as follows.