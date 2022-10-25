Rupee strengthens 43 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Monday appreciated by 43 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 220.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.83. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 222.8 and Rs 225 respectively. The price of Euro against rupee increased by 53 paisa to close at Rs 216.77 against the previous close of Rs 216.24. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.47, whereas an increase of Rs 2.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.56 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 247.05. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs 60.00 and Rs 58.63 respectively.