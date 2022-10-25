Gold rate increases by Rs1300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,300 on Monday and was sold at Rs 147,700 against its sale at Rs 146,400 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,115 and was sold at Rs 126,629 against Rs 125,514; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs116,077 against its sale at Rs115,055, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs 1,580 and Rs 8.56 to Rs 1,354.60 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 and was sold at $1647 against its sale at $1658, the association reported.