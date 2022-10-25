Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ summer 2023 tour inadvertently revealed at charity auction

Beyoncé seemingly confirmed she will be on tour next summer during WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala 2022 on Saturday night by auctioning an extravagant concert ticket package during the charity event. In photos shared by attendees, the package description listed the following: “Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world. This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!” There are conflicting reports online, however, the winning bidder was said to have paid between $45,000 and $50,000 for the prize.