RIP Arshad Sharif

There can be nothing more tragic than the loss of human life, especially when mired in obscurities. Amid heart-wrenching sobs and utter shock, news of hardcore journalist Arshad Sharif being shot dead in Kenya spread like wildfire on Monday.

While condolences continue to pour in from all quarters, the grief-stricken announcement on social media by the cast-down widow–punctuated with appeals for respecting privacy–reflects the sheer pain of someone who has had their loved ones snatched away. The need to gain closure becomes all the more critical in such dreary circumstances when it is only the unforgettable sight of the white shroud that can strengthen hearts and lace souls with solace. Ergo, the unrelenting efforts of Pakistan’s ambassador to Kenya in repatriating the deceased should be appreciated.

But just as important as not wasting any time in the process is the request from PM Shehbaz calling for a “fair and transparent” investigation. While the police in Nairobi have admitted the killing was a case of “mistaken identity” during a hunt for a similar vehicle, the Kenyan authorities should be taken to task for the gross negligence, which resulted in the death of a Pakistani national.

The diplomatic channels promised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as it assured the family of the deceased of “all possible assistance,” need to be further pursued. This has already been underscored by Islamabad High Court in a directive given to the secretaries for interior and foreign ministries. Shrouded in ambiguities, the details of the sudden death should be brought before the public eye using diplomatic clout.

May it be a liaison with the Kenyan agencies or the dedicated efforts of the embassy staff, all Pakistanis deserve to know that a thorough investigation has been conducted for the sake of one of their own. To agree with his politics is no litmus test to grieve yet another target of a long, grim record of violence against members of the press.

The least Islamabad can do to put up a strong case against any rumours of complicity is the pursual of an immediate inquiry. Rest in Peace, Mr Sharif. You may have left us far too young and far too brutally but the world would forever remain witness to your courageous streak and nerves of steel. *