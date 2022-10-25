Netflix ‘Virgin River’ season 5: major casting news

Netflix series Virgin River season 5 is making new castings including a famous actress who has been confirmed to join the series.

The production of Virgin River season 5 has been going on since summer, and with that, a lot of information regarding the upcoming season is coming out. Among major developments, which include Patrick Sean Smith replacing Sue Tenney as the showrunner, another development in the casting has also been made.

According to an exclusive report by What’s on Netflix, Kandyse McClure has joined the series.

No details about Kandyse McClure’s character have been revealed yet but many are speculating that she will be seen as Jack’s ex-wife in the latest season.

McClure has recently done Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW’s Charmed reboot (all three seasons streaming on Netflix US), Snowpiercer, Netflix’s V-Wars, and Syfy’s Ghost Wars.

Filming will continue throughout October and November. The preliminary wrap date is November 17, 2022.