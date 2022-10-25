Kenyan journalists share Arshad Sharif’s vehicle footage on social media

Local journalists in Kenya on Monday night shared some photographs and footage of the vehicle of Pakistani senior journalist Arshad Sharif. In the video and photos, some bullet marks could be observed on the vehicle’s back side. Reportedly, Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was sitting in the front seat when bullets were fired on a vehicle in Kenya’s remote area. Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth – his life. He had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2022