Today Gold price in Pakistan – 25 Oct 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 137200 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 117600 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 107799 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 125766.

Today Gold price in Pakistan – 25 Oct 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 137200.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 137200 Rs. 125766 Rs. 120050 Rs. 102900 per 10 Gram Rs. 117600 Rs. 107799 Rs. 102900 Rs. 88200 per Gram Gold Rs. 11760 Rs. 10780 Rs. 10290 Rs. 8820 per Ounce Rs. 333400 Rs. 305614 Rs. 291725 Rs. 250050

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.