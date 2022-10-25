Irreparable loss to journalism

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan had requested the government of Kenya to conduct the inquiry into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said that the request was made during a telephonic conversation with the President of Kenya by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that the investigation would be completed soon. Strongly condemning the killing of Arshad Sharif, he said that the whole nation was in a state of shock and also condemning the tragic incident. He said the Embassy of Pakistan in Kenya was pursuing the matter since last night and also informed the family of Arshad Sharif. He said that the Acting Foreign Secretary of Pakistan would also talk with the official of the government of Kenya. Bilawal Bhutto also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif saying it was an irreparable loss to the journalists’ community of Pakistan.