Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of well-known journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

In a statement, CPNE President Kazim Khan said Arshad Sharif’s murder is a very sad and unbelievable incident.

He said Arshad Sharif’s specialty was to disagree and stick to his position. “A dissenting voice has gone silent forever,” he further said. “This matter should be taken up at the diplomatic level and a thorough investigation should be conducted so that the real motives behind the killing can come to surface,” Kazim Khan demanded. “The government should immediately arrange to bring back the body of the deceased,” he stressed. “The powerful circles should make efforts for return the deceased’s body,” he added.