ECP issues detailed verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued its detailed judgment in Toshakhana reference that led to the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The detailed order carrying the signatures of all five members of the bench comes after PTI had raised objections over the delay in its release. The ECP’s five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja unanimously ruled against the former prime minister. “As per the statement of Imran Khan, he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying Rs 21.564 million while the Cabinet Division has declared that the gifts had a value of Rs 107.943 million,” according to ECP judgment.

The commission, in its judgment, stated that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly and deemed his response “not correct”. The 36-page order noted that the petitioners submitted that the respondent did not disclose gifts and precious items which he acquired from foreign dignitaries in the statement of assets and liabilities filed before the ECP from the year 2017-2021. “The amount allegedly received in his bank account does not commensurate with the assessed value of the gift items.