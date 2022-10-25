Tarar resigns as law minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has resigned from the post citing ‘personal reasons’, it emerged late Monday. In a resignation letter addressed to the president, Tarar said due to “personal reasons” he was unable to discharge his duties as the federal minister. Meanwhile, it is also learnt that powerful circles were unhappy over anti-state slogans chanted during Asma Jahangir Conference where he was also present. On Sunday, some people in the audience started shouting slogans against the army in the presence of key ministers, legal eagles and journalists at the event held in Lahore. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “unjustified sloganeering” against Pakistan Army, saying it was unfortunate that such forums were being used to target the institutions. The prime minister said that the coalition government and his party were firmly committed to ensuring the freedom of expression of every citizen as per the Constitution but regretted that the conference was used for partisan political interests. “It is unfortunate that such forums are being used to target state institutions, especially the armed forces, for partisan political interests,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement issued hours before he departed for Saudi Arabia to attend Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.