Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis’ terror activities against Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist activities perpetrated against Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom. The Foreign Office said Pakistan also supported the efforts of Saudi Arabia for achieving a peaceful settlement in Yemen. “Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in peaceful and meaningful talks to end the hostilities, in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” it said. The FO said the truce reached earlier this year had yielded dividends by bringing about relative peace, however, termed it “deplorable” that it was not renewed by the Houthis. “This would cause mounting hardship for the ordinary Yemenis, and potentially derail the entire effort for attainment of durable peace,” it said. The FO said, “We once again urge upon the Houthis to cease militant activities and terrorist actions, and engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and renew the UN-brokered truce”.