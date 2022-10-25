PTI senators write letter to SC on Azam Swati’s arrest, ‘torture’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators wrote to the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday against the arrest, “torture and ill-treatment” of PTI leader and fellow senator Azam Swati during custody. The letter written by the PTI senators stated that Swati was taken into custody from his residence in Islamabad, adding that “all this was attributable to a so called ‘controversial’ tweet posted by the senator.” “[The tweet] which was deemed a cybercrime, while many other well-known personalities who had previously availed cyber space to say much worse things on the same subject are roaming scot-free,” it further stated. The senators maintained that Swati was “stripped naked and tortured” while in FIA custody. “Several of us were present when he showed to the Court the various parts of his body bearing injuries. He even informed the Judge that he had suffered injuries on his private parts, which he was ready to show to the Judge in the privacy of his retiring room,” stated the senators. The petition added that the way Swati was treated during custody was against the Constitution and human dignity.