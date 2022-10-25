Awareness seminar on preventive measures of diabetes held

Non-Comminicable Diseases Program, PSHD conducted awareness seminar on causes and preventive measures of diabetes and hypertension in youth at University of Home Economics Lahore.

Deputy Secretary PSHD Dr. Summaira Ashraf was Chief Guest of the ceremony while VC UHE Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen and officers from both departments were also present, says a press release.

While addressing the participants, Deputy Secretary PSHD said that Pakistan is ranking on no. 3 with 33 million diabetic cases and this is need of the hour to spread awareness about Causes and Preventive Measures of Diabetes. From 2019 to 2021, Diabetic cases have been increased by 70 percent. She further said that we must adopt healthy diet and lifestyle to stop the further spread of Diabetes. NCDs Clinics have been established by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department at District and Tehsil level for early detection and management of Diabetes, Hypertension and other Non-Communicable Diseases.

VC UHE appreciated the efforts of PSHD for conducting seminars on these topics for awareness among the youngsters.