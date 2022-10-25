Chairman Senate sees early resolution of Kashmir issue

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a message on the eve of 75th foundation day of AJK expressed complete solidarity with the people of illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and said the people of Pakistan were supporting firmly Kashmiri brethren in struggle for their just cause.

He said India had snatched autonomous status of the Jammu and Kashmir through an illegal move on August 5, 2019 to suppress the liberation struggle of the people but he said it would not be able to sustain its illegal occupation through such draconian laws and actions.

He said innocent people of IIOJK had been subjugated with worse type of human rights violation besides denying their right to self-determination pledged by the United Nations through its several resolutions and appealed the international community to take cognizance of human rights violations in IIOJK.

Sanjrani further said that the people of IIOJK had rendered matchless sacrifices for their just right to self-determination. He said durable peace in the region was liked with the early resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with aspirations of the people of IIOJK and called upon the international community to play its role in the interest of peace and harmony in the region. He said the parliament and government of Pakistan had been supporting the cause of Kashmir and rights of the people of IIOJK raising the issue on every forum and will continue their support till the peaceful resolution of the issue.