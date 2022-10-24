Injured Lees pressing for England recall after Pakistan tour axe

Alex Lees revealed Monday he broke a finger during the final Test of the 2022 home season before losing his England place. The opener was dropped for next month’s tour of Pakistan after averaging a meagre 23.84 with the bat in his 10 Test appearances.

Lees, who was also not given an England central contract, is now set to see his place at the top of the order alongside Zak Crawley taken either by Keaton Jennings or Ben Duckett.

But the 29-year-old Lees, who injured himself in the series finale against South Africa at The Oval in September, is still aiming for a Test recall.

“Gutted about not being selected for the upcoming tour,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Loved every minute of this summer & I’m going to work all out this winter to try and get back to where I want to be.

“Also the finger I broke in the last Test has healed super quick so can’t wait to start batting again.”

Alexander Zak Lees (born 14 April 1993) is an English first-class cricketer. A left-handed batsman and occasional right-arm leg-spin bowler, Lees is contracted to Durham, having previously played first-class matches for Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Lees made his international debut for the England cricket team in March 2022 against

Alex Lees was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, where he attended Holy Trinity Senior School. His introduction to cricket was with Bradshaw Cricket Club in the Halifax Cricket League, quickly moving from the junior ranks into senior cricket before he was a teenager. Lees left Bradshaw and move to Illingworth at the age of 13. He was attached to Yorkshire from 2006, starting at under 11 level.

He played for and captained the Yorkshire Academy in the Yorkshire ECB County Premier League, and the Yorkshire Second XI in the Second XI Championship, before progressing to the first team. He made his debut in first-class cricket against India A in June 2010, scoring 38 runs. In April 2013, Lees made his maiden first-class century in his third first-class match, when scoring 121 against Leeds/Bradford MCC Universities at Headingley.