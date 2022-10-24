Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrating Diwali and Holi, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is having a working Diwali this year as she’s currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. But even amid the busy schedule.

The doting mother is spending quality time with her daughter Vamika Kohli.

On the occasion of Diwali, she had a rangoli session with her little munchkin and took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse. Sharing a picture from Vamika’s playtime, she joked that her daughter is celebrating two festivals on the same day.

The photo showed the baby’s feet smeared with colour. Two others can also be seen playing with Vamik a. Sharing the photo of the mess they created, Anushka joked, “Diwali and Holi on same day here.”

On Saturday, Anushka shared two cute pictures of herself and Vamika watching India vs Pakistan’s T20 World Cup match on the screen. Lauding her husband’s splendid performance, she also penned a heartfelt note.

“I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before,” read a part of her note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. It marks Anushka’s comeback after the 2018 film Zero, which starred SRK and Katrina Kaif. The release date of Chakda Xpress is yet to be announced by the makers.