KP govt spent Rs 3.5bln on minorities’ welfare, development: Minister

PESHAWAR: The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wazirzada on Monday said that the provincial government spent Rs 3.5 billion in a very short period on projects for minorities’ welfare and development.

In a meeting with Minorities’ Senator Godeap Sindh, MPA Ravi Kumar, and others here at his office, he said the provincial government was giving special attention to quality education for children of minority communities across the province.

He said that the minorities had rendered great sacrifices for the sake of the motherland and they are always ready to protect the country against nefarious designs of anti-state elements.