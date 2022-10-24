Pakistan condemns Houthis’ terror activities against Saudia

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the Houthis’ terror activities perpetrated against Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan also supported the efforts of Saudi Arabia for achieving a peaceful settlement in Yemen.

“Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in peaceful and meaningful talks to end the hostilities, in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. The truce reached earlier this year had yielded dividends by bringing about relative peace. It is, however, deplorable that the truce has not been renewed by the Houthis. This would cause mounting hardship for the ordinary Yemenis, and potentially derail the entire effort for the attainment of durable peace,” read the statement.

The FO said, “We once again urge upon the Houthis to cease militant activities and terrorist actions, and engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and renew the UN-brokered truce”.

“Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose, and all issues can be resolved through peaceful dialogue. Adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives, and protect the future of the Yemeni people,” it said.