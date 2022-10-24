Antonio Guterres terms United Nations ‘product of hope’

In a special message on United Nations (UN) day Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the intergovernmental organization ‘a product of hope’.

United Nations day is observing its 77th anniversary today 24th October to commemorate the official creation in 1945.

On the occasion of the 77th anniversary, the UN chief said that the intergovernmental organization is a product of hope.

He further added that the organization has never faced such challenges ever before. He said, “Today, our organization is being tested like never before. But the United Nations was made for moments like this.”

Reiterating the UN’s commitment to building peace, Guterres said “Now, more than ever, we need to bring to life the values and principles of the UN Charter in every corner of the world. By giving peace a chance and ending conflicts that jeopardize lives, futures and global progress.”

In the aftermath of catastrophic calamities, the UN has been working as an ambassador for climate change. The UN chief said in this regard Antonio further added, “By working to end extreme poverty, reduce inequalities, and rescue the Sustainable Development Goals. By safeguarding our planet, including by breaking our addiction to fossil fuels and kickstarting the renewable energy revolution.

He added, “As we mark UN Day, let us renew our hope and conviction in what humanity can achieve when we work as one, in global solidarity.”

Earlier, Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) jointly launched Flood Response Plan 2022 to meet the needs of flood-affected people.