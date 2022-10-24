Repatriation of Arshad Sharif’s body underway: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb said on Monday that the legal process for repatriation of anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s body has started after completion of identification process by Pakistan High Commissioner in Kenya Syeda Saqlain.

In a statement, she said Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Syeda Saqlain, Kenyan police officials and doctors were currently at the mortuary in Nairobi. Kenyan authorities have been requested to complete the regulatory process as soon as possible.

Senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in the wee hours of Monday in Kenya. The Kenyan police termed it a case of ‘mistaken identity’, reported Kenyan newspaper The Star.

After Arshad Sharif’s and his driver allegedly violated a roadblock established to check on vehicles using the route, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police.

They were driving from Magadi town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers, police said. Police headquarters said Independent Policing Oversight Authority will take over the case.

A senior police officer confirmed the shooting and added a comprehensive statement that will be released later.

“We had an incident of shooting which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a journalist. We will release more information later,” the officer said.

According to police, at the roadblock, there was a call for police to intercept a car similar to the one they were driving following a carjacking incident in the Pangani area, Nairobi where a child was taken hostage.

And a few minutes later, Sharif’s car emerged at the roadblock and they were stopped and asked to identify themselves. They allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock.