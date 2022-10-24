Economy showing improvement after a span of turmoil: minister

Struggling hard against odds like economic recession globally and devastating flood at home, the country has started showing improvement in its economic indicators with exports solely increasing by 40 percent during first quarter of current financial year.

Rupee value against US dollar has improved and with the concerted efforts of the coalition government, the country is gradually steering out of the fears of bankruptcy as the leading PML-N’s economic managers are also toiling hard to rescue common people from clutches of price hike.

The current account deficit is shrinking and efforts are on to increase foreign exchange reserves besides lowering the interest rate and ensuring incentives to boost agriculture sector and ensure food security for the population growing at the rate of around two percent.

The country’s exports standing at Rs 1.147 trillion during July-September 2021-22, have shown 39.9 percent increase with its tally touching Rs 1.605 trillion during July-September 2022-23 as reported by the Bureau of Statistics.

“We have taken series of initiatives to promote exports and achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction and improvement in the living standard of the people,” said Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar. “The main focus of our strategy is to achieve the objectives of economic revival. We are working with all stakeholders and exploring all avenues to stand the economy on sound footing, enhance exports and create maximum job opportunities,” he added.

“We need to attract investment in textiles and apparel sectors and fully employ SMEs as engine of our growth to enhance our manufacturing capacities,” Naveed Qamar remarked.

Few months back when PTI leader Imran Khan was dethroned through a no confidence move, the country was facing serious challenges of bankruptcy. But, the coalition government, soon after coming into power, took several measures to improve economic condition and enhancing exports.

National Priority Sectors Export Strategy (NPSES) is one of the initiatives taken for fulfilling the country’s ambition of enhancing exports and earning more foreign exchange.

The five-year (2023-2027) strategies are the result of a consultative process between public and private-sectors meant for addressing constraints and taking specific steps to avail opportunities in a comprehensive manner as specified in Pakistan’s Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

The NPSES provides Pakistan with a set of sectoral and functional strategies and implementing these strategies would mean strengthening and diversifying the economy by creating investment opportunities and more jobs and improved competitiveness of exports.

According to officials at the Commerce Ministry, under this strategy, sectors like engineering goods, leather, processed food and beverages, fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, pharmaceuticals, software development and services, business process outsourcing, logistics and institutional coordination have been prioritized.

“Look Africa Policy’ has started yielding positive results with respect to making inroads into the vast African countries’ markets,” the official said. “Keeping in view the huge trade potential with Central Asian States, we are also endeavoring to ink more trade agreements with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.”

“Pakistan has already inked a preferential trade agreement with Uzbekistan while trade deal with Kyrgyzstan was nearing completion,” the official added.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country’s goods exports have increased by around two percent to $7.125 billion during first quarter (Jul-Sept) of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the same period previous year.