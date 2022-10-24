Today’s gold pirces in Pakistan – 24 October 2022 The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs137,200 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,710 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,760. Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Karachi PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Islamabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Peshawar PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Quetta PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Sialkot PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Attock PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Gujranwala PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Jehlum PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Multan PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Bahawalpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Gujrat PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Nawabshah PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Chakwal PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Hyderabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Nowshehra PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Sargodha PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Faisalabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605 Mirpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605