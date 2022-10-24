Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, October 24, 2022


,

Today’s gold pirces in Pakistan – 24 October 2022

Web Desk

Today’s gold pirces in Pakistan – 24 October 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs137,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,710 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,760.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Karachi PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Islamabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Peshawar PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Quetta PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Sialkot PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Attock PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Gujranwala PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Jehlum PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Multan PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Bahawalpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Gujrat PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Nawabshah PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Chakwal PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Hyderabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Nowshehra PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Sargodha PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Faisalabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605
Mirpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,605

 

Submit a Comment