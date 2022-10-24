Today’s gold pirces in Pakistan – 24 October 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs137,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,710 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,760.