Musarrat Cheema demands removal of CEC

Spokesperson to Chief Minister and Government of the Punjab Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said that the Punjab Assembly yesterday demanded the dismissal of the Chief Election Commissioner and the federal government to make the 30-year record of Tosha Khana public. The spokesperson of the Chief Minister said that the name of every person who took gifts from Tosha Khana should be brought in the knowledge of the people. Nawaz Sharif in 1997 took the carpet gifted by Turkmenistan government home for Rs 50. According to the law, vehicles cannot be taken home from Tosha Khana. Musarrat Jamshed said that Mian Sahib took the Mercedes worth 45 lakhs home for just 6 lakhs – 3 valuable watches were taken away by Maryam and other members of her family. Maryam got 1 million worth watch by paying just 45 thousand. Yusuf Raza Gilani’s wife bought a jewelry set worth 30 lakh for 3 lakh rupees. She said that Zardari Sahib took home a car of 12 crores worth for only 1 crore and 60 lakhs. She further said that imported government and the Chief Election Commissioner should stop misleading the nation. Tehreek-e-Insaf increased the price of Tosha Khana gifts from 20% to 50%. She said that according to the law, a gift becomes property after paying the price. Imran Khan is honest, sincere and a trustworthy person and they are certified thieves.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry while addressing the press conference said that forty-eight hours have passed since the election commission did not issue the disqualification decision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and even one member did not sign the decision. while Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf has filed a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against the Chief Election Commissioner. He said that Election Commission members of Balochistan do not qualify for the seat , Tehreek-e-Insaf has also filed a reference against the member from Sindh . In this situation, what is the significance of the Election Commission’s decision – At present Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only party which collects party funds and keeps its complete record, its accounts are audited. Election Commission has opened a front against Tehreek-e-Insaf – Notification of 5 reserved seats in Punjab is delayed to benefit PML-N. Local Government elections are being postponed for the third time in Sindh, while Punjab is being asked to conduct elections – Chief Election Commissioner is working for the interests of PML-N and PDM.