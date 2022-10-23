How Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday

The SKIMS founder celebrated her birthday Oct. 21 at an intimate dinner party with friends and family, including Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker, fellow sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, as seen in photos posted by TMZ.

Also in attendance: Family friends Stephanie Shepherd, Kim’s former assistant, and Simon Huck, who shared photos and videos from the party on his Instagram Stories, including a clip of a white frosted birthday cake being presented to the guest of honor on a table adorned with large candles.

“HBD @kimkardashian,” he wrote. “Love you.” Earlier in the day, Kim was spotted at her and ex Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West’s basketball game. So was the rapper. Per TMZ, they did not sit together and had no interaction. North joined her family in paying tribute to Kim online. Hours before the party, a video captioned “Moms birthday tiktok” was posted on the mother and daughter’s joint account. It shows the two lip-syncing to a sped-up version of “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta. Another new clip shows Kim at a pottery studio with youngest daughter Chicago West, 4, and youngest son Psalm West, 3. Kim, who also shares son Saint West, 6, with Kanye, received more online tributes from her family, including her mom, who shared a past video greeting from Sacha Baron Cohen’s character Borat. She also posted throwback pics of the birthday girl, as did Kourtney, Khloe and their brother Rob Kardashian. “Happy birthday!!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Love youuu @kimkardashian.” On her Instagram. Khloe called Kim “brave” and “remarkably resilient,” adding, “Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of, and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister! I love you my soulmate (and my swole-Mate).”