Bayern one point from top spot after Hoffenheim win

BERLIN: Bayern Munich climbed to within one point off Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin after a comfortable 2-0 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday. Bayern took the lead in the 17th minute when 19-year-old Jamal Musiala sidefooted in a corner from Joshua Kimmich while unmarked at the far post. Bayern striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then doubled the visitors’ lead after 38 minutes, racking up his fourth goal in three games. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who returned to the site of his coaching debut at the age of just 28, credited the maturity of his players. “I’m very happy with the performance – we could have had five goals in the first 35 minutes,” Nagelsmann told SID. “It was a very confident and grown-up performance.”

Hoffenheim ‘keeper Oliver Baumann said he was proud of his team’s efforts against an in-form Munich, saying “it doesn’t feel like a loss at all”. In Saturday’s late game, Eintracht Frankfurt elbowed Dortmund out of fourth spot with a dominant 3-1 win away at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Two first-half goals from Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom bookended a strike from Paris loanee Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, giving Frankfurt their sixth win in their past eight games. Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram scored in the 72nd minute to kick-start a comeback, but a bizarre ‘spider cam’ malfunction forced the players off the pitch for ten minutes, sucking the remaining momentum out of the home side.