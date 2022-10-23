PPP observes 11th death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party observed the 11th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of party’s founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, across the country with zeal on Sunday.

The PPP Central Punjab leaders paid rich tribute to Nusrat Bhutto over her services and sacrifices for democracy in the country.

PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill said that democracy in the country was a result of Nusrat Bhutto’s struggle and sacrifices. He said that her struggle against a dictator was commendable.

PPP Lahore General Secretary Jamil Manj and Information Secretary Faiza Malik also paid homage to Nusrat Bhutto and said it was struggle of the PPP’s leadership that the nation now was enjoying democracy. They said that sacrifices of Nusrat Bhutto would be remembered forever.

The activists of PPP-SB also separately observed 8th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto at Al-Murtaza House here Wednesday. The participants including Inayat Umrani, Perveen Chandio, Mukhtiar Bhutto, Inam Narejo, Barkat Mirani, Wali Muhammad Lahori and others also participated in the recitation from Holy Book and then prayed for the departed soul of Mother of Democracy.

While talking to newsmen the participants paid rich tributes to the services rendered by Begum Nusrat Bhutto during her life and said that her struggle against the tyrannies of General Zia are unforgettable which will always be remembered in the history in golden words.

They said she was subjected to inhuman treatment in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, but she did not bow down before the dictator. She suffered jail but remained brave and kept the struggle alive against the unconstitutional regime, they added. Free food was later on distributed among the participants at the end of Quran Khawani