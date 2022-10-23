Pak vs Ind: Kohli-Pandya partnership sails India to victory in nail-biting contest

MELBOURNE: The partnership of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sailed India to victory against Pakistan Sunday in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In their chase of 160, India suffered early blows as they lost four wickets. But when Kohli and Pandya stepped in, they helped the team bounce back and piled pressure on the bowlers.

Before Pandya’s (40) dismissal, he and Kohli (82) shared a partnership of 113 runs off 78 balls.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.