FBR chairman vows to continue implementing FATF guidelines

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad Saturday felicitated all the government organizations and their key personnel including the concerned officers of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs who worked tirelessly for the removal of Pakistan from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a press statement, the Chairman FBR reiterated unflinching resolve and an unwavering commitment to continue implementing the anti-money laundering and combating terror financing regimes in the areas supervised by FBR.

He said that like many other governmental organizations, FBR has played a key role in completing the FATF action plans relating to Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), cash smuggling, investigating tax crimes for money laundering and confiscating the proceeds of tax frauds.

In 34 items of the FATF action plans, FBR has directly dealt with at least 8 actions and spearheaded the process of their implementation, he said adding that in order to ensure compliance with regard to DNFBPs, FBR has issued anti money laundering and counter terror financing regulations, conducted extensive outreach programs to educate about DNFBPs.

It also established a dedicated IT-based DNFBP Management System, launched customized mobile App for registrations and screening purposes, carried out a large number of onsite inspections and imposed a wide range of penalties for non-compliance, he added.

Similarly, he said that in the area of cash smuggling, FBR Customs has fortified cross-border controls and implemented a comprehensive mechanism to combat cash smuggling by all means possible, adding that FBR has also undertaken a large number of money laundering investigations against the tax crimes and made significant confiscations in this regard.

He further said that FBR also dedicated one of its senior officers, Mohammad Iqbal, who has made significant contributions to completing the FATF action plans while on deputation for 3 years in NACTA and later supervised the tasks related to DNFBPs.